Chief Judge Hasnah Mohammed Hashim to act as Malaysia’s Chief Justice

KUALA LUMPUR: Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim will take on the powers and responsibilities of the Chief Justice until the position is officially filled. This interim arrangement follows the retirement of Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, Malaysia’s first female Chief Justice.

The Office of the Chief Registrar confirmed the transition, citing Article 131A of the Federal Constitution and Sections 9(1)(b) and 9(3) of the Courts of Judicature Act 1964. The judiciary remains committed to upholding justice and serving the nation with dedication.

Hasnah, who turned 66 on May 15, had her tenure extended by six months until November 14. Her temporary leadership ensures continuity in the judiciary during this transitional period.

Tengku Maimun, appointed Chief Justice on May 2, 2019, retired after reaching the mandatory retirement age. Her tenure marked a historic milestone as she became the first woman to hold the highest judicial office in Malaysia.