$!Galaxy Macau and UFC® Announce Multi-Event Strategic Partnership Agreement To Bring Three UFC Events to Galaxy Arena

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 September 2025 - Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort (hereinafter as “Galaxy Macau”) is proud to announce a landmark four-year strategic partnership with UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization. This exciting collaboration will bring three UFC FIGHT NIGHT® events to the iconic Galaxy Arena from 2026 through 2029.



The strategic partnership between Asia’s leading luxury integrated resort and the world’s top MMA promotion is set to captivate fans across the region, further cementing Macau’s position at the forefront of the global sports and entertainment stage. More importantly, it adds a thrilling new dimension to the city’s event calendar, giving both locals and international visitors even more reasons to experience Macau.

MMA is a full-contact combat sport that combines techniques from boxing, wrestling, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and other martial arts. The sport captivates fans and viewers with raw energy and dramatic moments. A UFC event combines the highest level of MMA action with unparalleled production to produce an exhilarating spectacle that resonates with audiences worldwide.

As part of the agreement, Galaxy Macau will also host the opening round of UFC’s renowned ROAD TO UFC tournament in 2026 — a talent-development series that provides elite emerging fighters from Asia-Pacific with a pathway to compete in the UFC. The competition follows a win-to-advance format across multiple weight classes, with winners earning coveted UFC contracts and gaining a fanbase along the way. At UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU in November 2024, well-known Chinese athlete Shi Ming – a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner – defeated Feng Xiaocan in the women’s strawweight final to secure a UFC contract.

To elevate the excitement, each UFC FIGHT NIGHT® in Macau from 2026 will be complemented by a week-long program of activities, including fan meet-and-greets and appearances by star fighters, creating a festival-like atmosphere both inside and outside the arena.