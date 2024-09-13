$!Galaxy Macau Presents ‘Galaxy Opera Gala’, an Unprecedented Opera Extravaganza Featuring Plácido Domingo and Guests

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 September 2024 - Building on its commitment to enhance Macau’s status as a vibrant international metropolis, Galaxy Macau™ continues its mission to bring unique global events to the city with the announcement of ‘Galaxy Opera Gala’, a once-in-a-lifetime opera extravaganza featuring legendary Spanish tenor Plácido Domingo. Taking place at the state-of-the-art Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) on October 20, 2024, the event will see the iconic opera singer teaming up with the Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra and three rising talents for a musical celebration that bridges cultures while underlining Macau’s status as a “City of Performing Arts”.

Hosted by Galaxy Macau and sponsored by ICBC (Macau) as the designated bank partner, this opera gala will feature Plácido Domingo, who will be making his debut at the Galaxy International Convention Center, delivering a world-class opera experience to Macau.

Recognized as one of the finest and most influential singing actors in the history of opera, Plácido Domingo was catapulted to global superstardom as one third of the famed “Three Tenors” alongside Luciano Pavarotti and José Carreras in the 1990s, while he has also carved out a distinguished reputation as a conductor and opera administrator. The winner of 12 Grammy Awards, among countless other accolades, the 83-year-old maestro has a repertoire that spans more than 150 roles across over 4,000 career performances, and has been celebrated at the Operas of New York, Vienna, Verona, Milan, Buenos Aires, and many more.

Accompanying Plácido Domingo will be the Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra, one of China’s most celebrated symphony orchestras, and trailblazing Italian conductor Beatrice Venezi, who is Principal Conductor of the Orchestra Milano Classica and of the Orchestra Scarlatti Young, Naples. Completing the bill are two exciting rising stars of the opera world: China-born, Italy-based soprano Bingbing Wang, who holds the distinction of being the first Chinese person to graduate with a Master’s Degree from the prestigious Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory of Music in Milan; and Italian-German mezzo-soprano Anna-Doris Capitelli, who joined the illustrious Accademia Teatro alla Scala in Milan in 2017. Guests will be able to enjoy a program that includes arias and duets from famous operas such as La Traviata, The Merry Widow, The Marriage of Figaro, Carmen, and more.