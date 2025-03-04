Galaxy Macau Presents Luxurious Celebration of Renewal at Banyan Tree Macau with Michelin-starred Chef and Bartender from Asia’s 50 Best Bars

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 April 2025 - Galaxy Macau™, the world-class luxury integrated resort (hereinafter referred to as “Galaxy Macau”), offers diverse cultural experiences year-round, creating unparalleled journeys for guests from around the globe. In honor of the Songkran Festival, the traditional Thai New Year celebration, Banyan Tree Macau at Galaxy Macau will present a series of star-studded Thai culinary delights and rejuvenating sensory experiences on April 11 and 12, curating the most authentic Thai festive atmosphere right in Macau.

The event will feature a renowned Michelin-starred chef from Thailand and a bartender from one of Asia’s 50 Best Bars, who will collaborate to curate an exquisite Thai feast at the Michelin-selected restaurant Saffron. A unique journey of yin yoga and floating sound healing will also take place on April 12, offering an inside-out rejuvenation at the tranquil setting of Banyan Tree Macau.

Gastronomic Feast with Michelin-Starred Chef and Bartender of Asia’s 50 Best Bars

Chef Chalee Kader, Thai-Indian chef and Owner of Bangkok’s 1-Michelin-starred Wana Yook, alongside Ronnaporn K., award-winning bartender and co-owner of Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar, ranked No. 18 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024, will join forces with Executive Chef Jan Ruangnukulkit of Saffron, Michelin-Selected restaurant, for a two-night-only gourmet celebration, one that pay full tribute to the rich traditions of Songkran.

Chef Chalee is celebrated for transforming everyday Thai dishes into innovative fine dining creations, best known for his bold reinterpretation of “Khao Gaeng” (culture of “curry on rice”), as well as his vivid take on contemporary Thai culinary creations. Despite his pursuit in culinary innovation, Chef Chalee also shows great respects to the Thai culinary tradition in his practices, a philosophy commonly shared by Saffron and its Executive Chef.