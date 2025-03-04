KUANTAN: The Pahang government handed over an initial donation to one of the victims of the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor, who was born in the state to ease the burden faced.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the donation was handed over to Zurina Mohd Isa, 49, who was presented by Perantau Anak Pahang Secretariat officer Syed Anas Syed Ali when she visited her at the Temporary Relief Centre (PPS) at the Putra Heights Masjid Hall today.

“Hopefully, Puan Zurina and her family from Jengka 8 will continue to persevere in the face of these trying times, especially since this incident happened when we were celebrating Aidilfitri celebrations.

“This is one of the main objectives why the Pahang Government established the Perantau Anak Pahang Secretariat so that the state government can help and support the children of Pahang abroad so that they do not feel left out and are always given attention, especially if they are hit by disasters,“ he said in his Facebook posting.

The tragic gas pipeline fire incident at 8.10am on Tuesday saw fire towering and producing tremendous heat waves and dust that destroyed rows of homes as well as property including more than 300 vehicles.