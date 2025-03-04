Jeweller Pandora sees annual US tariff impact of $178m

COPENHAGEN: Danish jeweller Pandora said on Thursday it estimates the total impact of U.S. tariffs on the company to be around 1.2 billion crowns ($178.34 million) per year, before any mitigating actions by the company.

The impact in 2025 was estimated to be around 700 million crowns, it said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday stoked a global trade war by imposing sweeping tariffs on imports from allies and rivals alike, prompting the European Union to threaten the U.S with countermeasures unless a solution is found.

Pandora said it expects to be able to fully mitigate 250 million crowns linked to goods eventually sold in Canada and Latin America but distributed via the U.S.

However, the company is still exploring further mitigating actions to address the remaining impact, including price increases and the supply chain set-up, it said. ($1 = 6.7288 Danish crowns)