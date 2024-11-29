‘GBA Creative Fortnight’ Themed ‘What’s NE(X)T’ for 2024 Edition

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 November 2024 - Organised by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) and with the steer and support from The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the Lead Sponsor, ‘GBA Creative Fortnight’ officially kick-started on December 3 with an exhibition preview event. It will be opened to the public on December 4 at DX design hub – a creative hub for design and fashion inspiration at Sham Shui Po, where will also be accessible to the public on the same day.

Building upon the success of the first edition last year, this year’s showcase promises to elevate the impact of design collaboration within the region. Themed ‘What’s NE(X)T’, ‘GBA Creative Fortnight’ seeks to delve deeply into the present state and future potential of creativity within Greater Bay Area (GBA) through diverse exhibits. With a focus on designers, artists, and entrepreneurs at different GBA cities, the exhibition will highlight their latest works and innovative concepts, providing a platform for exploration, discovery, and exchange.

Beyond an Exhibition: What’s NE(X)T – Xperience, Xplore and Xchange

The objective of ‘GBA Creative Fortnight’ is to foster potential business collaborations across GBA, unlocking a myriad of opportunities and actively integrating into the nation’s overall development. The exhibition adopts a multi-dimensional approach, encompassing art culture, digital perspectives, and lifestyle sensibilities. It utilises multimedia techniques such as cityscape light and shadow projections, animated narratives rooted in Guangdong’s culinary heritage for environmental storytelling, and creative inspirations drawn from Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macao, and Hakka cultures.

In its 2024 edition, the ‘GBA Creative Fortnight’ transcends a mere exhibition. Through a fusion of exhibitions, talks, and captivating interactive experiences, visitors will immerse themselves in the creative design dynamism of GBA. The theme ‘What’s NE(X)T’ has already highlighted the three essential pillars of the ‘GBA Creative Fortnight’: Experience, Explore, and Exchange.

Three Zones to Create the Audience Journey

To craft the audience journey, three distinct zones have been specially designed:

● ‘Experiential Passage’ offers a sensory journey through innovative design concepts and immersive installations.

● ‘Co-creation Commons’ encourages collaboration and idea exchange among designers, fostering a culture of innovation.

● ‘Networking Area’ provides a platform for creatives, industry professionals, and enthusiasts to connect, share insights, and forge meaningful partnerships to drive the future of design in the region.

As visitors enter the exhibition, the neon signage presented by the conservation organisation The Indispensible Hong Kong and a city skyline projection presented by Zephyr Design Studio (Incubatee alumni of Design Incubation Programme by HKDC) will capture their initial impression, setting the stage for the design-centric ambiance of the city. Following this, interactive animations will showcase Hong Kong’s diversified culture and pop-culture elements, featuring a Hong Kong IP presented by Nikopicto.

Walking through the tunnel filled with city-wide elements, the ‘Co-creation Commons’ zone will showcase two sections, including ‘Fashion Design’ presented by the Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association. A local fashion designer, Janko Lam, will exhibit 12 pieces of her fashion artwork, featuring the most valuable drawings that narrate the cultural histories of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao, providing insights into the past, present, and future for mutual exchange and learning.

Following the ‘Fashion Design’ section, Alan Chan, renowned designer-artist from Hong Kong, Hong Kong Animation & Cultural Association (HKANIMA), Xiexie Design, Hong Kong Exporters’ Association (HKEA), Hong Kong Furniture and Decoration Trade Association (HKF&DA) and Industrial Designers Society of Hong Kong (IDSHK) will co-create the section of ‘Design for Living’. In this section, the first to be presented is the ‘SILKROAD Collection’, imaginatively created by an internationally renowned designer, Mr. Alan CHAN. Inspired by the Silk Road, this collection draws inspiration from the classic European S Chair. It combines Western culture and contemporary Asian aesthetics, reflecting a modern interpretation of ‘West meets East’ furniture design.

HKANIMA will invite the creator of ‘Big Heart’ Ave Leung from Guangzhou and the creator of ‘MicBraining’ Mickey Mic to showcase the art toys. While Xiexie Design from Dongguan will present its visual art cases. The Hong Kong Exporters’ Association (HKEA) will showcase Hong Kong Smart Design Awards 2023/2024 awarded products including special designed furniture and stationery items. The Hong Kong Furniture and Decoration Trade Association Introduction (HKF&DA) will display the awarded furniture - Laputa by Ron Kwan-kong Leung, you can experience how design combines with the usage of technology. IDSHK will have 10 Hong Kong partner brands to join this exhibition of ReMIX for illustrating how design can improve our living quality.

‘GBA Creative Fortnight’ Details:

Date: 3 December 2024 – Exhibition Preview by Invitation Only

4 – 16 December 2024 – Open to public

Time: 11am – 7pm

Address: DX design hub, 280 Tung Chau Street, Sham Shui Po, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Hashtag: #HKDC

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About DX design hub

Operated by Hong Kong Design Centre, DX design hub in Sham Shui Po nurtures emerging design talents and fashion designers, fostering creativity and collaboration. Showcasing the synergy between design disciplines, it serves as a vibrant platform for community engagement and creative tourism. The Hub offers exhibition spaces, activity spaces, and a retail area for designers to gain hands-on experience. It functions as a central workstation for HKDC and design-related Associations, leading initiatives to promote fashion and diverse design projects. With a mission to inspire creativity and innovation, we aim to enable the Hub to become the creative anchor in Hong Kong with various functions including Community Hub, Fashion Pop-Up Space, Immersive Space, Multi-Purpose Hall, Main Exhibition Area, Grand Stairs, and areas dedicated to design practitioners, such as the Designer Lounge with Library, Material Library and Seminar Space.

The construction work of the Hub is undertaken by the Urban Renewal Authority (URA), ensuring a state-of-the-art facility that supports our vision. The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is responsible for strategy formulation, coordination, and supervision, guiding the Hub’s initiatives to align with industry needs and aspirations.)

About Hong Kong Design Centre (www.hkdesigncentre.org)

Hong Kong Design Centre is a strategic partner of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in leveraging the city’s East-meets-West advantage to create value from design.

To achieve our goals we:

Cultivate a design culture

Bridge stakeholders to opportunities that unleash the value of design

Promote excellence in various design disciplines

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (www.ccidahk.gov.hk )

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating startups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia’s creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong’s positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan.

Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to some of HKDC’s activities/projects only, and does not otherwise take part in such funded activities/projects. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this publication and relevant materials/events (or by members of the project teams) are those of HKDC only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.