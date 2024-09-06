$!Hello Kitty’s 50th Anniversary: Sanrio’s Tmall Super Brand Day Debut a Charming Success

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 September 2024 - In celebration of Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary, Alifish, a copyright trading and innovation platform under Alibaba Pictures, joined forces with Sanrio and Tmall to launch the inaugural Sanrio Tmall Super Brand Day event under the theme “Besties should stay together like Hello Kitty & Friends”.



This event saw the participation of over 30 licensees, showcased more than 800 products. The event also garnered significant attention on social media platforms like Weibo and Xiaohongshu, with hashtags such as #Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary# trending and sparking millions of discussions. A series of creative marketing activities, in conjunction with fashion resources and popular talents, leveraging the promotional advantages of Alibaba’s ecosystem, Alifish and Tmall have once again successfully propelled Sanrio to enhance both brand influence and commercial value.

Sanrio, with 30+ licensees, sees a transaction volume surge for multiple hit products.

Recognizing Hello Kitty’s unique “sense of companionship” and “friendship-oriented” qualities, along with the new generation of fans’ preference for consumption that pursues beautiful experiences, Alifish, Sanrio, and Tmall have focused on the theme “Besties should stay together like Hello Kitty & Friends”, gathering more than 30 Sanrio licensees, including TOPTOY, Razer, Chow Sang Sang, and BOSIDENG, to participate in this event. These “besties” cover a wide range of categories including trendy toys, beauty and daily chemicals, apparel and footwear, and 3C digital products.

During the pre-sale period from August 17th to 27th, Alifish collaborates with Sanrio fans and community influencers to create cute and engaging content that inspires fan interaction. By working closely with Tmall and Taobao, it helps licensees and products reach fan communities, achieving a closed loop from recommendation to purchase

During Sanrio Super Brand Day, all participating licensees achieved significant results. At midnight on August 28th, a large number of fans flocked to the Sanrio Tmall official flagship store, and the Hello Kitty 50th anniversary commemorative series of dolls sold out as soon as they were listed.

The new co-branded products launched by Razer and Sanrio, the Hello Kitty keyboard and mouse set and the Kuromi keyboard and mouse set, have been dominating the Tmall Keyboard and Mouse Set New Product List for several days, ranking first and third respectively; TOPTOY’s Sanrio family Latte Baby vinyl blind box has been highly popular since its launch in July, not only attracting the attention of over 100,000 people but also successfully entering the Tmall Top 3 of the Blind Box Bestseller List.

Hello Kitty Debuts on L’Officiel Cover, Parties with Friends Offline

Hello Kitty is not only the pioneer and leader of “cute” culture but also a global symbol of popularity. It frequently appears at top fashion shows in fashion capitals like New York, Milan, and Tokyo, becoming the darling of the fashion world. Many trendsetting icons, such as Lady Gaga, Avril Lavigne, Jennie, and Liu Yifei love to incorporate Hello Kitty elements into their styles, whether in clothing or accessories, showcasing a unique fashion charm.

In Sanrio Super Brand Day, Alifish creatively used Hello Kitty’s patented plaid pattern to create an exclusive set for the occasion. Wearing the new outfit, Hello Kitty took a hot air balloon ride across the sea to China and appeared on the cover of L’Officiel, marking her first appearance on a domestic fashion magazine cover. Under the direction of L’Officiel, Hello Kitty teamed up with celebrity friend Zheng Hehuizi and Tmall’s mascot Mao Tiantian to shoot a feature, strolling through the city streets and immersing herself in the urban vibe.