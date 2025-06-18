Henderson Land Sets Record for Central’s Largest Single Office Lease

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 June 2025 - Henderson Land Development Company Limited (”Henderson Land” or “The Group”) (Stock code 12) is delighted to announce that, through its subsidiary, it has entered into an Agreement for Lease with Jane Street, a quantitative trading firm and liquidity provider, as the first anchor tenant of the Group’s latest New Central Harbourfront flagship development project. Jane Street will occupy over 223,000 square feet across six floors, leasing over 70% of the development’s Phase 1 premium office and ancillary space. The signing of the lease is nearly two years ahead of the anticipated handover in early 2027. This lease marks the largest single office leasing transaction for Hong Kong’s Central Business District in decades.

Chairman of Henderson Land, Dr. Martin Lee Ka-shing, said: “We are proud to welcome Jane Street to our New Central Harbourfront flagship development project.” He added, “Deeply rooted in Hong Kong, our Group is committed to advancing the city’s core districts, and this anchor tenancy reinforces Hong Kong’s unrivalled position as an international financial powerhouse. This development will reinvent Central by connecting the multi-worlds of retail, culture and commerce with nature and entertainment. Fuelled by the passion of our talented teams, we are confident that this global development will connect Hong Kong to the world stage, forging a bold new chapter for the city’s future.”

The New Central Harbourfront project spans over 1.6 million square feet of gross floor area. This transformative project will not only redefine the city’s iconic skyline, but also elevate Central as a cutting edge, vibrant global district.

The 400 meter-long development includes 700,000 square feet of office and ancillary space that offers the largest premium Grade-A Office floor plates in Central, 900,000 square feet of retail space and the first Broadway-calibre theatre in Central.

Inspired by a concept of “The Bridge”, this people-centric development is a superconnector that seamlessly bridges Hong Kong and the world, enhances connectivity in Central and fosters integration with its surroundings – strengthening synergies between urban and nature, commerce and culture. The development provides an unprecedented 300,000 square feet of green and open spaces, including a rooftop garden for public enjoyment. It links Central district’s vibrancy to the waterfront and the iconic Victoria Harbour, forming the new heart of Central. The site will unfold in two phases, with Phase 1 set for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026, and Phase 2 in 2032.

Two years ahead of its first phase opening, the project has earned the highest standard industry certifications for its sustainability-focused architectural design, including awards and accreditations from LEED, BEAM Plus, WiredScore, Construction Industrial Council (CIC), Green Business Certification Inc., The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors and Hong Kong Green Building Council.