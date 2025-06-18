TAIPING: A trailer driver was sentenced to eight years in prison and fined RM80,000 by the High Court here today after he was found guilty of dangerous driving that caused the deaths of four members of a family in an accident in Sungai Siput five years ago.

Judge Noor Ruwena Md Nurdin dismissed the appeal by Y Vethri Vel, 31, and imposed eight years in jail and an RM20,000 fine for each of the amended charges. The sentences are to run concurrently from June 13, with an additional three months’ jail if he fails to pay the fine.

He is also disqualified from getting a driver’s licence for three years from the conviction date, and the details of the conviction must be recorded on his driving licence.

The father of two was found guilty on four amended charges under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) for driving recklessly, resulting in the death of Mohamad Faiz Bakhari, 28 and his wife, Nik Iedayu Nik Hassan, 30, the couple’s baby Muhammad Faqih Irsyad, 16 months and Nike Iedayu’s sister Nik Ifeka Nik Hassan, 27, at Kilometre 37 of the Ipoh-Kuala Kangsar Road at around 10.20 pm on Feb 13, 2020.

On Dec 14, 2023, the Sungai Siput Magistrate’s Court found Vethri Vel guilty under Section 44(1)(b) of the same Act for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, resulting in death.

The charges were amended to Section 41 (1) of the Act after the High Court found reasonable doubt regarding the accused’s blood sample, as raised by the defence.

Vethri Vel, represented by lawyers Ranjit Singh Sandhu and Faazil Rahman, appealed for a good behaviour bond, citing the soft tissue injuries he sustained in the crash.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Waffy Ismail requested the court to deliver a proportionate sentence, stressing that the accused’s dangerous driving had resulted in the deaths of four people, leaving behind a three-year-old child who is now an orphan.

The defence informed the court that they would be filing an appeal at the Court of Appeal.