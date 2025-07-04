HKBU Masters Information Day x i-ConNet Career Expo 2025 Concluded

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 April 2025 - The HKBU Masters Information Day x i-ConNet Career Expo 2025, jointly organized by the School of Business and the School of Communication at Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU), concluded today. The event, themed “i-Explore, i-ConNet, i-Shine,“ served as a vibrant platform for 2,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students to engage with nearly 100 leading employers, facilitating connections to internship and job opportunities.

Insights Enlightened at Career Expo: Hong Kong and China Employers Sought Human-AI Collaborations Amid the Era of Artificial Intelligence

Nearly 12% of the featured employers at the Career Expo were from mainland China, offering positions both in Hong Kong and the mainland, opening pathways to exciting and diverse career prospects for students. With soft skills continuing to rise in importance in the era of artificial intelligence, the employers from both territories expressed high demand for talents possessing critical thinking, creativity, strategic minds, emotional intelligence and resilience- strengths that technology cannot easily replicate.

An emerging trend of collaboration between AI and humans is reshaping how the recruitment process works globally. A highlight at the Career Expo was the pioneering AI mock job interview, supporting three languages — Cantonese, English and Putonghua, a first for any Hong Kong university. Run by the Career Centre, this innovative experience simulated a realistic 20-minute interview scenario, with an AI interviewer dynamically generating questions in real-time based on the interviewees’ different responses. Participants received an AI-generated report detailing their strengths and areas for improvement, effectively boosting their confidence and preparing them for real-world interviews.

Beyond the AI mock job interview, participants also benefited from personalised career support from a dedicated CV clinic and networking opportunities with employers from diverse sectors aided their future career planning. Ms Marina WATT, Vice President of the Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals’ Association, delivered an insightful keynote theming around “Reimagining the Future of PR”. In the talk, Professor Regina CHEN, Head of the Department of Communication Studies under the School of Communication, also emphasised “messaging for impact” as a fundamental aspect of the public relations profession. She stated, “At HKBU, our Public Relations curriculum is designed to empower future professionals to harness the power of communication, enabling them to create meaningful impacts for individuals, organisations, and society, especially in an era filled with challenges and opportunities. Achieving this goal is no easy task. Therefore, the curriculum strikes a balance between theory and practice, as well as human insights and technologies.”

Transdisciplinary Collaboration at Career Expo Realized Both Schools’ Commitment to Academic Excellence and Career Relevance

Professor ZHANG Han, Chair Professor and Dean of the School of Business at HKBU, concluded that the Career Expo connected academic excellence with industry impact, “In an AI-disrupted world, the most valuable professionals won’t just adapt to change — they’ll drive it. We cultivate strategic thinkers who innovate across boundaries in ESG, Web3, and sustainable finance. Employers need visionaries who connect technology, business, and human impact — precisely what the School of Business nurtures.”

Professor ZHONG Bu, Dean of the School of Communication at HKBU, also stressed the importance of nurturing talent who can shine in the era of AI, “Our School’s AI Media Centre aims to set global standards in AI-driven media research and to produce practical AI-powered solutions for societal benefit.” He also described the Career Expo as the latest example of the transdisciplinary collaboration between both Schools, “The world today faces unprecedented complexity, and that the challenges ahead demand collaborative, interdisciplinary solutions. By integrating our strengths from both Schools, we empower students with a holistic skillset, enabling them to thrive regardless of industries and roles.”

In alignment with HKBU’s commitment to empowering students to shape a better future, the academic programmes of both Schools are designed to meet society’s pressing needs. The event featured Master’s Programmes admission talks and information booths, where those planning to pursue further studies accessed information on the 15 Master’s Programmes available through both Schools.

Provided by the School of Business, the Master of Science in Finance (FinTech and Financial Analytics) trains AI-fluent leaders who bridge finance and cutting-edge technology. The Master of Science in Corporate Governance and Compliance integrates AI governance, preparing future directors for the ethical and strategic complexities of digital disruption. For those drawn to the creative economy, the Master of Science in Marketing for the Creative Economy explores innovative strategies within the new economy.

Programmes such as the Master of Science in AI and Digital Media and the Master of Social Sciences in Media Management, offered by the School of Communication, exemplify the School’s interdisciplinary focus, merging cutting-edge technology with strategic communication and media expertise. Such programmes equip its graduates with the essential skills demanded by the job market and position them at the forefront of their industries.