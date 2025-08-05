iCAUR makes bold Malaysian debut with electric off-road SUV lineup

MARKING its official entry into the Malaysian market, iCAUR, a new off-road New Energy Vehicle (NEV) brand, has launched at the Malaysia Autoshow 2025, becoming the first ASEAN country to welcome the brand following its global unveiling at Auto Shanghai last month.

A product of collaboration between Chery and SmartMi Tech, iCAUR aims to redefine the off-road electric SUV landscape with a brand ethos centred around innovation, connectivity, and youthful dynamism. The company is targeting adventurous drivers and urban trendsetters, promoting its vehicles as more than just modes of transportation–positioning them instead as extensions of personal identity and lifestyle.

iCAUR Malaysia’s Vice President, Emily Lek, stated that the company had established a strong presence in the country and would continue expanding by leveraging its expertise in next-generation mobility solutions and new energy technologies.

At the centre of iCAUR’s local introduction is the preview of three fully electric SUVs: the 03, 03T, and V23. These left-hand drive (LHD) units, currently bearing iCAR branding, were showcased ahead of their right-hand drive market launch. Leading the initial wave is the iCAUR 03, scheduled for release in Malaysia by the third quarter of 2025.

The iCAUR 03 is designed to balance urban utility with rugged capability. It embraces the brand’s distinctive ‘i-BOX’ design language and is offered in two variants: a 2-Wheel Drive (2WD) and an Intelligent Wheel Drive (iWD) configuration. The 2WD model is powered by a rear-mounted 135kW motor, delivering 220Nm of torque, supported by a 65.7kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with an NEDC range of up to 426 kilometres.

The iWD variant, tailored for more demanding conditions, includes a front axle motor for a combined output of 205kW and 385Nm of torque. It is equipped with a slightly larger 69.8kWh battery, capable of delivering 418 kilometres of driving range under the NEDC cycle.

Technological innovation underpins the iCAUR 03, which incorporates three proprietary suites: iCARE, iBRAND, and iROAD. The iCARE suite includes a high-strength aluminium multi-cage body structure and underfloor battery shielding, optimised for crash protection. The iROAD system enhances terrain adaptability with six driving modes, offering confidence across city streets and rugged trails alike.

The iBRAND suite emphasises cabin refinement, integrating features such as a 12-speaker INFINITY audio system and a 540-degree ‘Transparent Chassis’ camera that boosts all-terrain visibility. Occupants benefit from a digitally immersive interior, with a 15.6-inch central display and a 9.2-inch driver information cluster powered by the i-VA interface.

Safety remains a priority, with the iCAUR 03 supporting Level 2.5 autonomous driving through features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Emergency Lane Assist, and Traffic Jam Assist. Fast charging capability is also available via 80kW DC charging, enabling the battery to recharge from 30 to 80 percent in 30 minutes—ensuring flexibility for daily commutes and weekend getaways.

Registrations of interest for the iCAUR 03 are now open in Malaysia, with a refundable deposit of RM1,000. The 2WD model is priced from approximately RM145,000, while the iWD variant is expected to retail around RM155,000. Customers who place their orders during the Malaysia Autoshow will receive a limited-edition scale model of the iCAUR 03 upon delivery later this year.

Complementing the main model, iCAUR also previewed the V23 and 03T SUVs. The V23 merges traditional off-roading design with modern electric drivetrain configurations, promising versatility across both urban and outdoor environments. The 03T, on the other hand, is designed to exude presence in urban landscapes, boasting a bold and assertive stance.

In a show of confidence in the Malaysian market, iCAUR also confirmed the appointment of eleven dealership partners across the country, with plans to continue expanding its sales and service network.

Emily Lek underlined the importance of the launch, describing it not only as the arrival of a new automotive brand but as a declaration of intent to shape a smarter, more expressive driving future.

Visitors can explore the full iCAUR line-up at Booth A07B, Hall A, MAEPS Serdang, from 9 to 15 May 2025 during the Malaysia Autoshow 2025.