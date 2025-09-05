LONDON: Newcastle and Chelsea meet in a crucial clash in the race to qualify for the Champions League on Sunday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's reception from Liverpool fans will be closely watched after his decision to quit the Premier League champions.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of the weekend's action:

Newcastle aim to seize top five chance

Newcastle, sitting fourth, face fifth-placed Chelsea at St James' Park in a match with huge ramifications in the fight for top five places.

Eddie Howe's team are above Chelsea on goals scored and victory on Sunday would be a massive boost in their bid to reach the Champions League for a second time in three seasons.

With two matches left for both teams after this weekend, Newcastle will be within touching distance of qualification if they win, while Chelsea would be left hoping that sixth-placed Nottingham Forest, currently two points behind the Blues, slip up against lowly Leicester.

After the Chelsea showdown, Newcastle travel to second-placed Arsenal and host Everton in their final two games.

“I’ve said many times, I think that’s all you can ask for: that it’s in your hands and you’re not reliant on other teams and looking elsewhere,“ Howe said.

“We know what we need to do. We’ve got three really tough games. They’re not going to be easy, but they’re games to relish and enjoy.”

Alexander-Arnold in Anfield spotlight

Trent Alexander-Arnold could face a mixed reception from Liverpool fans if he features in Sunday's game against Arsenal at Anfield.

It will be the champions' first match since Alexander-Arnold confirmed on Monday that he plans to leave Liverpool when his contract expires in June.

The England right-back had been widely expected to announce his exit after months of speculation over a likely move to Real Madrid.

As a Liverpool-born graduate of the club’s youth academy, Alexander-Arnold had been a firm favourite of Reds supporters, who often chanted “the Scouser in our team” about him.

Alexander-Arnold said opting to leave Liverpool was “easily the hardest decision” he had made in his life.

But former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes the move will change how Alexander-Arnold is seen in the eye of the fanbase, with the potential for jeers if he plays in any of the club's three remaining matches this season.

“Players are loved even more when they genuinely mean it when they say they do not want to play for anyone else,“ Carragher said.

“If that image of the home-grown talent living the dream is an illusion, people feel let down.

“The unconditional support Alexander-Arnold enjoyed from the Kop when he was fully committed to Liverpool has gone.”

Saints must go down with 'dignity'

Southampton interim manager Simon Rusk has urged his relegated side to end the season with as much “dignity” as they can muster.

Bottom of the table Southampton have just 11 points and still need one more from their last three matches to avoid matching the worst ever Premier League total, set by Derby in 2007-08.

That could be tricky for Rusk's team, with Manchester City visiting St Mary's on Saturday as they chase a place in the Champions League.

After that, Southampton face Everton in the last competitive fixture at Goodison Park before hosting second-placed Arsenal.

Even if Saints, beaten at second-bottom Leicester last weekend, are unable to avoid an unwanted share of the ignominious record low points total, Rusk wants them to go down with pride.

“It’s important we don’t move in to fear territory in these games and instead we put our best foot forward,“ he said.

“We want to finish the season on a high and build momentum. It’s a chance to end the season with as much dignity as possible.”

Fixtures

Saturday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Fulham v Everton, Ipswich v Brentford, Southampton v Manchester City, Wolves v Brighton, Bournemouth v Aston Villa (1630)

Sunday (1315 GMT unless stated)

Newcastle v Chelsea (1100), Manchester United v West Ham, Nottingham Forest v Leicester, Tottenham v Crystal Palace, Liverpool v Arsenal (1530)