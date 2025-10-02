$!HKFindLawyer.com Launches Comprehensive Glossary for Criminal Offences in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 February 2025 - HKFindLawyer.com, a leading legal information platform, has launched a Criminal Offences Glossary to help the public better understand various criminal charges under Hong Kong law. This new resource provides clear, concise, and legally accurate explanations of common offences, empowering individuals with essential knowledge before seeking legal assistance.

The glossary covers a wide range of offences, including fraud, theft, burglary, money laundering, extortion, and forgery, helping users grasp the legal implications of financial and property-related crimes. It also provides detailed insights into violent and personal offences, such as assault, sexual harassment, indecent assault, upskirting, and underage sex.

Additionally, the glossary addresses public safety and traffic-related offences, including dangerous driving, careless driving, and criminal damage, as well as immigration-related violations such as bogus marriages and overstaying. Lesser-known yet serious crimes like upskirting, voyeurism, and making false statements are also explained to raise public awareness.

“At HKFindLawyer.com, our mission is to make legal information more accessible. Many people facing legal issues don’t fully understand the nature of the charges against them. This glossary serves as an educational tool, bridging the gap between legal jargon and practical understanding,“ said Adrien Kwong, founder of HKFindLawyer.com.

