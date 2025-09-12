HKPC Exhibits at ReThink HK 2025 Embracing Innovative Green Technologies to Promote Sustainable Development across Industries

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 September 2025 - Green technologies play a pivotal role in achieving sustainable development. The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) is participating in ReThink HK 2025, held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 11–12 September. Focusing on innovative green technologies, HKPC is presenting a series of groundbreaking applications and business solutions encompassing ESG reporting, sustainability, and carbon neutrality solutions. These initiatives aim to tackle urgent environmental challenges in Hong Kong, such as food waste management, lithium battery recycling, and carbon emissions, while accelerating the green transformation across industries and promoting the practical implementation of more green technology concepts.



As climate change intensifies, the world is increasingly adopting multifaceted strategies to foster a green and low-carbon economy. With robust growth in green technology both globally and in Mainland China, businesses need to seize the opportunity for green transformation. With innovation at its core, HKPC is committed to advancing Hong Kong's sustainability journey by supporting businesses in developing and adopting innovative green technologies and smart city solutions. These include leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance smart living and reduce environmental impact. HKPC also offers tailored consultancy services in carbon neutrality and smart living, helping businesses developing feasible carbon reduction targets and plans, exploring low-carbon business opportunities, and supporting their progress towards a green economy and carbon neutrality.



Dr Keith Choy, General Manager of Green Living and Innovation Division of HKPC, said: “HKPC’s participation in ReThink HK once again underscores our commitment to green and smart living as a key development priority. In support of Hong Kong’s sustainable development and the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, HKPC provides advanced technologies, consulting services, and funding support to empower businesses in reaching their sustainability ambitions. At the expo, we showcased a range of innovative green technologies, including smart food waste management, lithium battery recycling, CO2 capture and utilisation, and hydrogen fuel. Together with our “ESG One” platform, we help businesses effectively utilise resources and set sustainable development goals. We will continue to actively promote green transformation within the industry and build a sustainable future.”



Highlights of HKPC's innovative green technologies at ReThink HK 2025:

• Recycling Bin Transporter: An intelligent transport robot, designed specifically for urban food waste recycling and transportation. Utilising automation, AI, and sensor technologies, it enhances operational efficiency and supports smart city and sustainable development goals.

• PTU2 – Food Waste Pretreatment Unit: A next-generation liquefaction system that converts food waste into slurry for efficient food waste transportation, effectively reducing collection frequency and transportation costs, and promoting a sustainable circular economy.

• Hydrogen Fuel Innovation: The Centre of Advanced Power and Autonomous Systems (APAS) under HKPC focuses on green transportation, smart mobility, intelligent systems, and emerging applications. At this year's expo, they showcased a Hydrogen Fuel Cell-electric Off-grid Genset and Type IV Hydrogen Storage Cylinders, providing zero-carbon energy solutions tailored for electric vehicles and pioneering a new direction in e-Mobility.

• ESG One: A comprehensive platform supporting SMEs in achieving sustainable development goals. It offers free online ESG assessment, consulting services and strategic planning services, enabling green transformation and enhancing ESG brand value.

In addition, the HKPC and APAS participate in two forward-looking seminars, exploring the development and challenges of the low-altitude economy, and the role of waste management in achieving sustainable development and carbon reduction targets in Hong Kong.



HKPC’s “ESG One” is the exclusive co-organiser of the ReThink HK Mainland Business Delegation, offering delegates insights into HKPC’s support services in carbon management, recycling, green technology, smart mobility, and intelligent system development. The event gathered over 20 business leaders and sustainability professionals from Mainland China, fostering interactive exchanges and exploring collaborative opportunities with various stakeholders to promote green technology.





