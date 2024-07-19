HKSTP Congratulates Record-breaking 641 Units of Graduates Comprehensive Support at Every Stage Fuels Start-Ups’ Global Aspirations

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 July 2024 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) hosted the Graduation Party 2024 for its Ideation, Incubation, and Acceleration Programmes today. This year, a total of 641* startup units from 23 economies have successfully completed the Ideation, Incubation, Incu-Bio, and Acceleration programmes. Nearly 70% of the Incubation Programme graduates will continue their entrepreneurial journey at the Science Park, becoming partner companies focused on advancing the commercialisation of innovative solutions, expanding their businesses globally and showcasing worldwide ambitions.

The number of graduates from the Incubation Programme continues to reach new heights, underscoring the burgeoning strength of the innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem. HKSTP offers an extensive network that includes public and private sector corporate partners, investors, tertiary institutions, and global I&T enterprises, providing comprehensive support to startups engaged in diverse business sectors, both locally and globally in every stage from ideation, incubation and acceleration stages. The support provided encompasses training, mentorship, facilities, funding, as well as promotion and networking opportunities.

Dr Sunny Chai, Chairman of HKSTP, said, “Hong Kong’s position in the global I&T landscape continues to rise. According to the Global Start-up Ecosystem Index Report 2024, Hong Kong first in Asia in the top 100 emerging ecosystems. The development of I&T is the pivotal driving force behind Hong Kong’s new economic growth. It is gratifying to see a record number of graduates this year, each contributing a continuous stream of talent and creativity to our region. HKSTP has consistently provided comprehensive support to startups at various stages of their entrepreneurial journey, aiding in the commercialisation of their innovative ideas and fostering success. Some companies have even achieved recognition on the global stage, underscoring the essential role of our I&T ecosystem in nurturing startups and creating long lasting global impact.”

HKSTP also announces the launch of the new global branding initiative “Keep Up,“ a powerful call to action for the tech community to sustain and accelerate innovation momentum. This campaign champions a relentless pursuit of progress, celebrating and propelling Hong Kong’s innovative technology onto the global stage.