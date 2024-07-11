$!Hone Aroma Partners with Nas House to Elevate Guest Experiences with Ambient Fragrance

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2024 - Hone Aroma, a leader in ambient fragrance innovations, is excited to announce its new partnership with Nas House, a Dubai-based villa and community-focused hotel. This collaboration brings together Hone Aroma’s premium scent diffusers with Nas House’s commitment to creating spaces where people gather, connect, and thrive. This fragrance and hospitality partnership seeks to transform guest experiences by enhancing the ambience of Nas House’s communal spaces.

As part of the collaboration, Hone Aroma will provide Nas House with their luxurious electric diffusers and a year’s supply of pure aroma oil blends. The diffusers, engraved with Hone Aroma’s logo and featuring a QR code linking to their website, will be installed throughout the hotel’s villas and shared spaces, infusing them with a signature ambient fragrance. Nas House will also showcase Hone Aroma’s products in promotional materials, highlighting how luxury scent diffusers enhance the overall guest experience.

Transforming Spaces, Creating Memories

This partnership is an opportunity for Hone Aroma to introduce its innovative room diffusers to international travellers. “We’re not just scenting spaces,“ shared Joash, Co-Founder of Hone Aroma. “We’re creating lasting memories. When guests leave Nas House and later encounter a familiar fragrance, they’ll instantly be transported back to their stay, recalling the unique atmosphere and sense of connection they experienced. It’s more than scent; it’s about the feeling that stays with you.”

Nas House is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration. As a hub for ambitious individuals worldwide, the hotel believes in curating meaningful environments that encourage connections. “The right ambient fragrance plays an important role in creating a welcoming and inspiring atmosphere,” said Joash, Co-Founder from Nas House. “Hone Aroma’s sophisticated scents perfectly complement our mission of providing a holistic, multisensory hotel experience for our guests.”

A Mutual Exchange of Expertise

This partnership is more than just a business arrangement; it’s a true collaboration. Hone Aroma’s products will be featured in Nas House’s marketing efforts, while Nas House offers Hone Aroma the opportunity to display its diffusers in a real-world setting. This reinforces the power of ambient fragrance solutions in enhancing spaces of all sizes. Together, the brands will showcase how scent and ambience can work harmoniously to create enhanced guest experiences.

Hashtag: #scentdiffusersingapore #electricdiffusersingapore #roomdiffusersingapore #purearomaoilsingapore

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.