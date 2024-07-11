Student falls to death from fourth floor of private school

SEREMBAN: A form four student of a private school here died after he is believed to have fallen from the fourth floor of the school building today.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said the 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene at about 7.45 am by medical officers.

“We received a call about the incident at 7.11 am. Further investigation through CCTV footage obtained found that the victim is believed to have fallen from the fourth floor of the school building.

“The student suffered head, right shoulder and face injuries. The cause of death was impact due to falling from a high place,“ he said in a statement here.

He said several students and teachers who witnessed the incident have given their statements to police. The case is classified as a sudden death.