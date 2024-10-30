$!Hong Kong Design Centre’s Flagship Initiative: BODW in the city

- Highlights include Victoria Harbour Light Shows, Seaside Music Performances, Interaction with Design Masters and Whisky Masterclasses

- From December 2 to 16, Over 60 Exciting Public Events Bringing the City to Life with Design

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 October 2024 - In a vibrant cross-sector collaboration, Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) joins forces with commercial brands, retail hubs, academic entities, and non-profit institutes to unveil its flagship initiative, BODW in the city (’the programe’) with the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency as the Lead Sponsor. From December 2 to December 16, this two-week festival will unfold with over 60 themed events, illuminating Hong Kong’s allure as the celebrated ‘City of Design’.

Hong Kong, revered as a global nexus of design, has long captivated brands and master designers from around the world. This project proudly welcomes the Paris Design Week, Hong Kong Design Institute and Harbour City as strategic partners, melding international and local talent to immerse both residents and visitors in a series of events that showcase the city’s design prowess. Spanning visual, auditory, and gustatory domains, the activities include exhibitions, guided tours, workshops, and live artisanal demonstrations, offering the public a precious opportunity to experience the essence of design. The program features the participation of renowned international designers, who travel to the city to share their latest masterpieces and engage with the audience.

‘City of Design’: Fostering Creativity and Innovation

As a strategic partner of the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government), Hong Kong Design Centre has consistently aimed to propel Hong Kong to the status of an international design capital. Professor Eric Yim, Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre and Chairman of the BODW in the city Steering Committee, referenced the hopes placed on the design industry in this year’s policy address, stating: “Building on our experiences over the past five years, this year we are elevating the BODW city program with a fresh start at BODW in the city. This initiative is definitely not a rehash but a genuine effort aimed at boosting the design economy. Drawing inspiration from the success of Paris Design Week, we aim to create a design festival uniquely Hong Kong’s own. The Chief Executive’s 2024 policy address mentioned using innovative thinking to position Hong Kong as a premier tourist destination, utilising the rich and unique resources of Hong Kong to fulfill the vision of ‘Everywhere in Hong Kong is a Tourist Spot’. BODW in the city precisely injects creativity into the tourism industry, allowing both residents and visitors to experience Hong Kong’s design allure from a fresh perspective.”

Professor Viveca Chan, Vice Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre, BODW in the city Working Committee Chairman and Steering Committee member, highlighted this year’s innovative leap: “BODW in the city is pioneering a fresh format, diverging from past editions. We’re engaging not just across different design disciplines, but also extending our collaborative network to include business sectors and brands, significantly broadening our reach and impact. This approach spans both B2B and B2C dimensions, positioned to catalyze innovative influences and enhancements. Hong Kong’s vibrant cultural and creative industries serve as a fertile ground for these initiatives. Through the dynamic two-week span of BODW in the city, we aim to cultivate an ecosystem that enriches public engagement with design, intertwining it with daily life and elevating Hong Kong’s international stature as a true ‘City of Design’. This endeavor not only showcases Hong Kong’s design prowess but also injects fresh perspectives and inspirations into our design scene.”

Navigate with Thematic Routes and Detailed Program Guides

Amy Chow, Project Director of BODW in the city, is delighted to announce that the initiative has garnered support from over 50 international and local brands, resulting in nearly 60 spectacular collaborative events. “To immerse locals and visitors in a unique design atmosphere in Hong Kong, we focused on innovation, content variety, and public participation when planning the project. BODW in the city offers a diverse lineup including design exhibitions, artistic installations, concerts, and light art. Furthermore, we provide tailored City Walk guides on the official website and social media, enabling the public and tourists to plan their design explorations based on personal interests and schedule flexibility.”

To ensure that the public can immerse themselves in a vibrant design environment even beyond the event days, the program meticulously curated a list of 101 must-visit design hotspots across Hong Kong. These gems are highlighted in an easy-to-use web and e-book format, allowing you to effortlessly map out your local adventures anytime. For a deeper dive, explore our expertly crafted thematic routes and event guides that capture the true spirit of the experience.

Details of the key program are as follows: