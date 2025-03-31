Hong Kong Green Building Council “My Green Space” Student Competition 2024-2025

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 October 2024 - To enhance public understanding and awareness of green buildings, the Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC) has established “My Green Space” Student Competition since 2011. This Competition encourages students to apply creative ideas related to green building concepts in their living environments, developing an ideal green space. Now in its tenth edition, the HKGBC is privileged to have the Chinachem Group as the Sole Sponsor for this edition, collaborating to educate the younger generation about green building knowledge and nurture them to become pioneers in promoting green building concepts through this year’s theme “My Ideal Green and Smart City”.

Echo the UN’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development to Create an Ideal Green and Smart City

As sustainability development has become a global concern, the United Nations Summit on Sustainable Development adopted “The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”, which includes the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) to establish a global blueprint for fostering peace, prosperity, and sustainable development. To achieve the goals of sustainable development, all sectors of society must take action to accelerate the development of cities through green and innovative solutions across various strategies.

Hence, the theme for this edition is “My Ideal Green and Smart City”, encouraging participants to unleash their creativity and imagination. Through different perspectives such as design, planning, and adoption of green technologies and innovations, entrants can showcase their vision of a liveable, sustainable, carbon-neutral, ecologically balanced and people-centric city.

Call for Local and Greater Bay Area Students to Showcase their Creativity and Compete for Cash Prizes of up to HK$8,000

To foster connections and exchanges among students from local and Greater Bay Area, and to bring together young minds from different backgrounds, the Competition welcomes the participation of students from Greater Bay Area tertiary institutions, to share their diverse perspectives and innovative ideas on creating an ideal green and smart city, working together to drive a sustainable future.

The Competition comprises five divisions, including Tertiary, Senior Secondary, Junior Secondary, Senior Primary and Junior Primary. Entry formats include 2D entries, 3D models, multimedia entries and proposals. All entries must include at least one building, regardless of its building type.

The Judging Panel will assess the entries based on four aspects: Application of Sustainability and/or Green Building Concepts; Originality, Creativity and Innovation; Effectiveness of Presentation and Consideration for Implementation. Each division will have a Champion, 1st Runner-up, 2nd Runner-up and Merit Award, with cash prizes of up to HK$8,000, along with a Trophy and Certificate. The “Innovative Idea Award” is specially established in each division, offering a cash prizes of HK$3,000 and a certificate to encourage students to fully demonstrate their innovative ideas in their entries.

Registration is now open until 31 December 2024. The deadline for entry submissions will be 31 March 2025. The Assessments will be conducted from May to June 2025. Winners will be invited to attend the Award Presentation Ceremony cum Exhibition in August 2025.

Tailor-made Activity: Green Building Tours cum Training Workshops and Companion Scheme to Support Entrants

To encourage experiential learning among entrants regarding local green building designs, the HKGBC will organise Green Building Tours cum Training Workshops. Each Tour will include a Training Workshop to impart green building knowledge and introduce Competition guidelines. To further promote the concept and importance of green building, the Tour will also welcome the participation of entrants’ families, friends and teachers, or anyone who is interested in the Competition. Entrants will receive bonus points for joining the activity.

Besides, a Companion Scheme will be launched to support the entrants throughout the Competition. A group of young green building experts, Green Building Young Leaders (GBYLs), will assist entrants with technical issues related to green building and smart cities. The Scheme also offers entrants a valuable opportunity to connect with young green building professionals, providing guidance for their learning and personal development while inspiring them in their pursuits.

Details of “My Green Space” Student Competition 2024-2025:

Registration Period: From now until 31 December 2024 6:00pm

Entry Submission Deadline: 31 March 2025 6:00pm

Online Registration: https://competition.hkgbc.org.hk/en/register_form.php

Eligibility:

1. The Competition is open to students from local and Greater Bay Area Tertiary Institutions or local Secondary and Primary School for the academic year 2024/25.

2. Students may participate either individually or in a group of up to 6 students.

3. Each entrant is only allowed to submit 1 competition entry, either individually or in group.