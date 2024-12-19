$!Honoring Excellence: The Philippines’ Pioneering Achievements at ACES Awards 2024

Takeda Healthcare Philippines, Inc. (THPI) exemplifies this ethos. Recognized for its inspiring workplace culture, Takeda empowers employees through flexible work policies, comprehensive benefits, and professional growth opportunities. Its emphasis on diversity and inclusion, paired with pioneering patient-centered initiatives, highlights how well-being, ethical leadership, and impactful partnerships can converge to reshape the healthcare landscape.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire – 19 December 2024 - At the ACES Awards 2024, leading organizations from the Philippines distinguished themselves through visionary sustainable practices and transformative innovation. With 138 nominations—among 682 entries spanning 17 countries and 41 industries—the Philippines reinforced its position as a rising force in Asia, setting new benchmarks for corporate responsibility and community-driven progress.

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), a three-time Top Sustainability Advocates in Asia awardee, further underscores the nation’s commitment to responsible growth. By integrating sustainability into its core operations—offering green bonds, financing renewable energy projects, and phasing out coal power generation—BPI is guiding the financial sector toward a more inclusive and climate-conscious future.

Cebu Landmasters, Inc. (CLI), honored as a Sustainability Rising Star, illuminates the power of thoughtful urban development. Its eco-friendly construction, affordable housing projects, and community-building efforts showcase how mindful infrastructure investments can nurture resilient, thriving communities across the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

Similarly, BDO Unibank, Inc. demonstrates how integrating environmental and social safeguards can redefine financial services. From pioneering renewable energy financing and combating carbon emissions to extending banking access to underserved communities and empowering grassroots development, BDO’s approach exemplifies the strength of inclusive, values-driven growth.

Ayala Land Inc., lauded as one of Asia’s Top Green Companies, brings sustainability to the heart of real estate. Its net-zero carbon commitment, renewable energy conversions, and carbon forest initiatives prove that environmental stewardship and robust profitability can harmoniously coexist, benefitting both business and society.

Together, these Philippine champions at the ACES Awards illustrate a cohesive narrative of a nation embracing responsibility, resilience, and innovation. By weaving sustainability into their core strategies and championing inclusive growth, these companies are elevating the Philippines’ global profile and forging a path toward a more sustainable, prosperous, and dynamic Asian future.

https://www.acesawards.com/

Hashtag: #ACESAwards2024 #RegionalRecognition #leadershipexcellence #Sustainability #SustainableCompanies #responsibleleaders #outstandingentrepreneurs

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.