KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained a social media influencer believed to have belittled and insulted the Royal Institution and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the 22-year-old man, who allegedly posted the content on his TikTok account, was picked up at his home in Johor on Tuesday following a report from a complainant.

“The investigation is being conducted under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He clarified that the individual is accused of making offensive statements intended to cause harm, belittle, and insult the Royal Institution, incite hatred, and provoke others, potentially jeopardising public safety and national harmony.

Razarudin added that the court had rejected a remand application for the individual after the influencer issued an apology through his TikTok account.

“Investigations are ongoing, and it will be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further action,“ he said.

Recently, the social media influencer posted a statement questioning the actions of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail, and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who were seen dining at a restaurant in Johor Bahru purportedly without a halal certificate.

After facing backlash on social media, he issued an apology, and the related TikTok video has since been deleted.