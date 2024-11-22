How 5G Transforms Life: A Foreigner’s Journey Through East China’s Digital Revolution

Yegor Shyshov, who has lived through China’s digital transformation, found himself amazed by the practical applications of 5G technology beyond mere phone services. From smart manufacturing to autonomous vehicles and remote healthcare, his journey through Zhejiang province revealed how the technology showcased at Wuzhen is already improving lives in neighboring cities.

HANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 November 2024 - As the 2024 World Internet Conference Summit opened in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province on November 20, showcasing China’s latest achievements in artificial intelligence and digital technology, a foreigner who has called China home for 15 years witnessed firsthand how one particular technology - 5G - is revolutionizing everyday life in this eastern province.

“These applications are not just exhibition pieces - they’re already changing how people work and live,“ said Shyshov, as he toured various 5G-enabled facilities across the province.

In Zhejiang’s Yiwu city, blankets are being weaved in bulk by Truelove, one of China’s leading blanket makers, under the custody of 5G-empowered AI system.

“The inspection for broken threads used to be the toughest job,“ Zhang Xiaomao, a chief engineer at Truelove’s smart manufacturing sector, told Shyshov. “In cooperation with China Mobile, we rolled out the 5G+AI visual quality monitoring system, after 18 months of testing.”

The system is able to monitor the threads while they are being weaved, Zhang said, adding that it could stop a warp knitting machine when a broken thread is detected, ensuring accurate quality control.

“There are 24 cameras installed on a warp knitting machine, in short, we have installed ‘electronic eyes’ on our machine, which can realize real-time monitoring of 8,000 threads,“ he said.

Upon detection of broken threads, the system automatically halts production, reducing defects by 90% while processing 40 million images daily. The efficiency gains are remarkable: one worker can now manage 12 machines, triple the previous capacity of four.

While the 5G buildout brought revolution in industries, it can be better felt in people’s daily life, as phone service has long become a modern necessity. However, 5G is ready to make big changes in areas beyond that little plate of screen.

Some self-driving mini shuttle buses are currently on its trial operation around the Jinyi Lake in Jinyi New District, Jinhua city.

Shyshov went to take one of the buses -- the 5.8-meter-long vehicle has eight passenger seats and can travel at a speed of 20 km/h. It is installed with five LIDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) and five cameras, which enable it to give way to pedestrians if detected, and bring itself to halt upon reaching designated stops.

While the vehicle drives itself, a safety staff sits at the driver’s cab to ensure safe operations. These vehicles are currently on trial service for now, providing transport between seven stops along a 6.5-kilometer-long loop within a limited area.

