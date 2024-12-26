PUTRAJAYA: Service providers Telegram and Tencent (WeChat) have initiated the process of obtaining the required licence for operating their platforms in Malaysia, said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

In a statement today, MCMC said both platforms are expected to meet the requirements for operating in Malaysia soon.

“MCMC commends both Telegram and Tencent for their commitment to comply with the licensing requirements,” the statement read.

The commission also urged all service providers who meet the licensing conditions to submit their applications before the Dec 31 deadline.

“Failure to do so may result in regulatory actions, which all parties are keen to avoid.

“MCMC is also committed to providing the necessary guidance and support to all service providers to ensure a smooth application process,” it said.

The licensing requirement, set to take effect on Jan 1, 2025, aims to enhance online safety and user protection and strengthen regulations over internet messaging and social media service providers.

The framework is designed to create a trusted and safe online environment by urging service providers to protect users, especially children and vulnerable groups.

As a result, Malaysians will benefit from improved safety, better user experiences and enhanced protection against harmful content.