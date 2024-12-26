Hackles raised over anti-strays workbook

PETALING JAYA: Animal abuse has become an issue of concern lately, with Universiti Malaya being the latest to face controversy over several mutilated cat carcasses found on its Kuala Lumpur campus.

The Federal Territory Veterinary Services Department claimed they died as a result of dog bites, but independent animal rescuer Shima Aris said an autopsy report indicated the cats died as a result of abuse by humans and is calling for a thorough investigation.

Now, another controversy has surfaced. A Bahasa Melayu workbook for Form Five students is sparking online debates over the portrayal of stray dogs as a menace.

The workbook, which tasked students with writing an essay as a complaint letter to local authorities regarding stray dogs, has drawn criticism for putting them in negative light.

Parent Action Group for Education Malaysia chairman Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim said the workbook should be improved to address animal-related issues in a constructive, ethical and educational manner.

She said teaching students about values such as love and care for animals goes beyond just reading a textbook.

“It is about values, which could be expanded to include the welfare of animals. It is best discussed in the classroom with the teacher initiating an interactive session with students rather than merely reading off a textbook,” she said.

Noor Azimah added that such an approach would encourage students to engage more deeply with the topic and foster empathy, allowing for a richer understanding of the issues surrounding animal welfare.

National Association of Private Educational Institutions secretary general Dr Teh Choon Jin said education should instil students with empathy, critical thinking and a sense of shared responsibility for all living beings.

“By portraying animals negatively, we risk undermining these goals and teaching students to approach issues like stray animals with fear or bias rather than understanding and compassion. We should (review) the workbook to ascertain why a more suitable (topic) was not chosen.”

theSun reached out to the Education Ministry for comment, but a spokesman replied: “The workbook is not from the ministry.”

Teh said educational content should undergo reviews every five years and the process should include feedback from a diverse group of stakeholders, including NGOs, community leaders and subject matter experts.

“This will prevent content from unintentionally propagating harmful stereotypes or misinformation. Doing so would also shape narratives that are factually accurate and instil a sense of empathy and responsibility in students.”

Teh added that by viewing strays as undeserving of care and coexistence, students may grow up seeing them as threats or inconveniences, which would be a significant step backwards for animal welfare and societal harmony.

He also said education should be a bridge to understanding, not a tool to reinforce fear or prejudice.

“Lessons could focus on responsible pet ownership, the ecological role of animals and ethical methods of addressing stray populations, such as spaying, neutering and community adoption initiatives. Respect for cultural sensitivities does not mean ignoring ethical standards or scientific knowledge about animal welfare.

“We need inclusive content that bridges cultural beliefs with universal principles like compassion, coexistence and responsibility. Open dialogue with communities and sensitivity training for educators could help achieve this balance.”

Teh emphasised that teachers and educators involved in curriculum development must be trained to use the right materials and examples to align with learning outcomes or objectives of the subjects taught in the school.