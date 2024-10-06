HSBC Certified Among the Best Places to Work in Thailand for 2024-2025

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 October 2024 – HSBC Thailand is proud to announce that it has been certified for the first time as one of the Best Places to Work in Thailand. This prestigious recognition highlights the bank’s commitment to cultivating a workplace environment where innovation, inclusion, and flexibility thrive, enabling employees to achieve their full potential.

Giorgio Gamba, CEO of HSBC Thailand, expressed his pride in the company’s achievement: “This welcome recognition from a respected, independent source validates our ongoing efforts to build a dynamic, inclusive, and flexible culture at HSBC Thailand. It is heartening to hear that our team members appreciate the work we are doing and the direction we are taking. We have known for a long time that our people are the ‘secret sauce’ behind our success, and this certification will further assist our ability to attract the best and brightest to HSBC Thailand in the future.”

This certification is a milestone for HSBC Thailand, reinforcing its status as a leading employer in the financial services sector. The bank has invested in fostering a workplace culture that promotes diversity, professional development, and a healthy work-life balance. These initiatives have created an environment where employees feel empowered and motivated to drive the company’s success.

As a certified Best Places to Work, HSBC Thailand is well-positioned to continue its mission of delivering outstanding service to its clients, supported by a passionate and engaged workforce. This achievement also underscores the company’s dedication to enhancing employee well-being and advancing its reputation as an employer of choice.

