$!Infinity Galaxy Analyzes Trump’s Tariff Earthquake In the Global Bitumen Market

DUBAI, UAE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 May 2025 - A 24% crash in Brent crude prices, a 13% drop in Asian bitumen costs, and a 30% surge in Vietnam’s demand—since Donald Trump’s sweeping trade tariffs took effect on April 2, 2025, the global bitumen market has been thrust into unprecedented volatility. Infinity Galaxy, a UAE-based leader in bitumen market analysis and supply, provides critical insights into how these shifts are reshaping opportunities for suppliers and buyers across Asia and Africa.

Crude Collapse Reshapes Asia’s Bitumen Trade

Amid fears of a global recession, Brent crude oil prices dropped from around $79 to $60 per barrel from February to mid-April 2025, a decrease greater than 24%.

Simultaneously, the Singapore HSFO 180cst, the main index for Asian bitumen pricing, fell from $450/t to $390/t, down 13%. As a result, the bulk bitumen prices in Singapore dropped from around $450/t to below $400/t.

In South Korea, bitumen prices decreased from about $425/t to $395/t.

Southeast Asia experienced major changes. Vietnam boosted its bitumen consumption by up to 30% due to large-scale infrastructure and road projects. Bitumen consumption in Vietnam is expected to exceed 1.2 million tons in 2025.

In contrast, China and India saw weaker demand. In China, the yuan’s depreciation, construction slowdown, and the onset of a trade war with the US reduced domestic consumption. Also, reports mentioned China exporting bitumen to neighboring countries, further contributing to price declines across East Asia.

Tariffs Opened Africa’s Gates

The shutdown of South Africa’s “Natref refinery” brought domestic production to zero, making the country fully dependent on imports.

As a result, bitumen imports from the Middle East to South Africa surged by more than 25% during March and April 2025.

Europe’s Prices Light Dip Amid Global Shocks

Europe saw a milder decline in bitumen prices. Mediterranean bitumen prices fluctuated between $410/t and $450/t. European buyers experienced only minor changes, with most bulk deals closing at a $10 to $15 discount compared to prices before Trump’s tariff announcement.

Global Bitumen Market’s Shifts

Clear changes emerged in export routes. South Korea’s bitumen exports to Vietnam increased by about 20% in recent months, while Singapore’s market share in Vietnam declined from around 55% last year to below 45%.

On the demand side, African and Asian buyers benefited from increased supply options. Consequently, offered prices at some East African ports dropped by up to 10%, and payment terms became more favorable.

As these conditions persist, the global bitumen market is expected to undergo further volatility and adjustments throughout 2025.

