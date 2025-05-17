KOTA BHARU: Incumbent and candidate for the post of PKR Deputy President, Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli is confident that the campaign approach through digital platforms can convey the party’s message more effectively to the grassroots and representatives, even though the campaign period is only about a week long.

Rafizi said that PKR’s strength on social media has always been an advantage in reaching not only party members at the grassroots level, but also the people who support the party’s struggle.

“Every night, over 20,000 views are recorded for the virtual campaign sessions. This is not an election season, just a party election, yet this response shows that our message is getting through.

“What is important is that the message resonates with the core base of PKR ordinary members, representatives, and the people who support us,“ he said.

He said this to reporters after speaking at the Program Tour to Revive Reformasi Idealism in Power Test (HIRUK) Zone of Kelantan and Terengganu at the National Department of Culture and Arts (JKKN) Complex in Kelantan, Tanjong Chat, here tonight.

Meanwhile, commenting on the statement from the PKR Discipline Board urging all candidates and supporters to stop personal attacks, Rafizi said that this matter should be taken positively by all candidates.

He stated that any allegations of disciplinary violations should be submitted through the available channels and investigated fairly by the party’s Discipline Board.

Also present was the Chief Minister of Negeri Sembilan, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

The PKR elections will see a one-on-one contest for the Deputy President’s position between Nurul Izzah and Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, while the party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim remains unchallenged.

The PKR National Congress, including the Youth and Women’s Congress, is scheduled to take place from May 22 to 24 in Johor Bahru, with the election of central leadership held on May 23.