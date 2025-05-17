WHEN one submits their resignation, it is usually accepted by the company and everyone moves on.

In this case, however, a woman shared that she allegedly had to submit her resignation for the third time due to her employer not approving her earlier submissions.

Posting on Threads, the woman expressed a simple wish — that her resignation would not be rejected once again.

Netizens were concerned, pointing out that no employer is allowed to block a worker’s resignation, especially if the employee has followed the proper procedures.

One user advised her to refer to the law, specifically Section 12(1) of the Employment Act 1955 (EA 1955), which states that either the employee or employer in Malaysia may terminate the contract of service by giving notice to the other party, as determined by the terms of the employment contract.

“It’s about time employees in Malaysia educated themselves about resignation notices. A resignation notice is a notification, not an application — there is no rejecting or accepting!” one user pointed out.

“The employer has no right to reject your resignation unless they’re countering it by offering a salary increase,” another netizen said.

“You don’t need their approval. It doesn’t matter if the resignation is rejected or accepted — the letter is still valid. Due to a lack of awareness, many companies take advantage by rejecting resignations,” another commented.

Following the post, the woman shared an update on Threads, saying she breathed a sigh of relief after her resignation — submitted for the third time — was finally accepted by her employer.