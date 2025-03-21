$!IPRS elects new President and Council for 2025/27 term

President: Ross Gan

Vice-President: Vanessa Wan

Honorary Treasurer: Cindy Lim

Honorary Secretary: Jini Pillai

Council member: Serene Loo

Council member: Jeanie Lee

Council member: Juliet Samaj

Council member: Kelvin Koh

Council member: Selvi R

Council member: Felicia Wee

Immediate Past President [2021-2025]: Koh Juat Muay

Communications and public affairs veteran Ross Gan is the new President of the IPRS for the 2025/27 term. Mr Gan is the Chief Communications Officer of Bitdeer Technologies Group, and has previously held senior leadership roles in Matrixport, Temasek and Huawei Technologies.

Says incoming IPRS President Ross Gan: “Each new Council stands on the shoulders of those who have come before. IPRS has benefitted from Juat’s stewardship mindset – working tirelessly alongside the Council to purposefully shape an IPRS that is future ready. To thrive as the centre of excellence for communication professionals, the operating realities of today’s industry practitioners must be adequately reflected in the value proposition of the IPRS. Having a good market fit will serve us well in our brave new world of disintermediation, fragmentation, fake news, online scams and generative AI.”

“From corporate boardrooms to philanthropic causes, the IPRS is standard bearer for the art and science of the communications discipline which is the undeniably lynchpin in navigating these secular trends to reinforce trust amongst stakeholders.”

Ross Gan will take over the baton from Immediate Past President Koh Juat Muay. Says Ms Koh: “It has been an honour and privilege to serve as President of the IPRS for two terms. The last four years has been a fulfilling journey of giving back to the Institute and industry that I love. My deepest thanks to my fellow Council members, members of IPRS and the Secretariat team for their immense help and support. My best wishes to the excellent new Council 2025/27. The future is bright for PR and the IPRS.”