3,768 domestic violence cases recorded nationwide in first half of 2025

IPOH: A total of 3,768 domestic violence cases involving victims aged between 36 and 45 were recorded nationwide from January to June this year.

Women, Family, and Community Development Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Noraini Ahmad revealed that 73 per cent (2,751 cases) of the victims were women. She added that 27 per cent (1,017 cases) were men.

The highest number of cases was reported in Selangor with 687. Perak followed with 653 cases. Johor recorded 440 cases. Kedah had 379 cases. Sabah reported 289 cases. Sarawak documented 277 cases. Kelantan registered 234 cases. Penang saw 157 cases. Terengganu reported 146 cases. Negeri Sembilan recorded 141 cases. Kuala Lumpur had 120 cases. Pahang and Melaka each reported 103 cases and Perlis documented 39 cases.

Noraini said advocacy efforts like today’s campaign are encouraging more victims to come forward and report incidents to the police.

She stated that greater awareness has led to more victims stepping up to seek help.

“I urge all victims not to remain silent until the violence escalates to a point of regret or tragedy,” she said after launching the Advocacy Programme for Women’s Wellbeing on Domestic Violence here today.

In her speech, Noraini highlighted that Perak recorded 842 domestic violence cases last year. This made it one of the top five states for such incidents. For 2025, 425 cases have been reported by April. This represents a sharp increase from 175 cases in the same period last year.

She reassured the public that KPWKM is committed to enhancing policies, laws, and support systems for victims of domestic violence.

“Our priority is to raise awareness, empower women to speak out, and create safe spaces for support and recovery,” Noraini said.

She added that the advocacy programme also known as Aku Wanita@KRT, serves as a strategic platform to engage communities.

The programme provides transparent, impactful solutions to tackle domestic violence.

“KPWKM’s commitment is clear - to prevent, protect, and rehabilitate,” she added.

“No one will be left behind in our support system,” she concluded. - Bernama