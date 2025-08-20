Military drone suspected in overnight blast near Warsaw

WARSAW: Polish authorities confirmed on Wednesday that an overnight explosion in the country’s eastern region may have involved a military drone of unknown origin.

Police received reports of a blast occurring in a cornfield near the village of Osiny, located approximately 100 kilometres from the capital Warsaw.

The incident site lies in close proximity to both the Ukrainian and Belarusian borders.

No casualties resulted from the explosion, though nearby buildings sustained broken windows from the blast impact.

Regional prosecutor Grzegorz Trusiewicz stated that preliminary conclusions indicate the object was most likely a military drone.

He clarified that investigators cannot currently determine the drone’s origin or flight path.

The Polish army officially confirmed that no violation of Polish airspace was detected during the previous night.

Polish media outlets, citing defence ministry sources, suggested the object could have been a Russian Gerbera drone variant commonly used as a decoy in attacks against Ukraine.

This incident follows a 2023 event where a Russian missile entered Polish airspace near the Ukrainian border during a Russian offensive.

In 2022, a Ukrainian air defence missile landed on the Polish village of Przewodow near the border, resulting in two civilian fatalities. – AFP