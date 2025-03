HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2025 - Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF) the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, announced it has been included as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Endpoint Management Tools.

As the report points out: “Using a unified endpoint management (UEM) tool remains the best approach to managing the entire employee device fleet. However, Gartner clients frequently report UEM feature gaps with nonstandard devices and challenges with patching speed, custom reporting and complex migrations.”

“We’re proud to be named in this latest report,“ said Henry Patel, Chief Strategy Officer at Jamf. “We’re seeing more and more market validation of what we’ve long known at Jamf – that specialized expertise matters when it comes to Apple device management. Jamf’s speed, reliability, and feature completeness allow us to close those feature gaps experienced by customers attempting to apply traditional UEM tools to Apple devices.”

Dedicated Apple-first solutions like Jamf remain essential. Jamf is the only security and management platform for the Apple ecosystem. This strategic approach addresses the feature gaps of traditional UEMs by providing the following:

Seamless support for macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and visionOS with same-day compatibility for Apple updates, which is not always the case for platform-agnostic UEM vendors.

Security capabilities—such as endpoint and network protection, compliance enforcement, and Zero Trust Network Access—that are designed to complement Apple’s built-in security stack rather than overlap with it.

Patching and update capabilities for Apple devices that outperform general-purpose UEMs, ensuring immediate security updates without waiting for third-party integrations.

Automated Mac provisioning, compliance monitoring, and streamlined workflows to ensure IT teams can manage Macs with minimal effort beyond enrollment.

Integrations with Microsoft Entra ID, Intune, Okta, Google, and other security tools to ensure Apple devices fit seamlessly within enterprise security stacks.

Gartner, Market Guide for Endpoint Management Tools, By Tom Cipolla, Lina Al Dana, Sunil Kumar, 13 January 2025.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

