$!JustMarkets Gala Dinner 2024 — This Year’s Most Splendid and Rewarding Trading Event

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 November 2024 - On the 28th of December 2024, JustMarkets hosts its Gala Dinner — the most anticipated and gorgeous event of this year. The great evening will take place in the heart of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, promising to be the biggest celebration of success for JustMarkets’ clients and partners.

Being a globally recognized, multi-asset broker with over 12 years of experience in fintech, JustMarkets gained a reputation as one of the most reliable and trusted companies. The broker received more than 50 prestigious industry awards, including accolades for competitive pricing and zero-commission trading. To offer the best trading experience for both newcomers and professionals, the team constantly learns, revamps, and puts every effort into ensuring JustMarkets is accessible to every single trader.

This is the second time JustMarkets has hosted such an event, and it promises to be even bigger and better than before. Whether you’re an investor, an introducing broker (IB), a trader, or just getting started on your trading path, don’t miss this exciting evening filled with opportunities and surprises.

Everyone can join and try to win their ticket to the JustMarkets Gala Dinner 2024 and gain amazing awards. Participate in the Lucky Draw for a chance to get an invitation for the fantastic event and one of 15 amazing prizes, such as a Mazda CX-5 2.5 Turbo AWD, iPhone 16 Pro*, a 10g Gold Bar, an Apple Watch Ultra*, and much more.

All terms and conditions about Lucky Draw and Gala Dinner 2024: https://jm.gold/gala

Join JustMarkets Gala Dinner 2024 now — take part in the greatest celebration of success!

*Apple Iphone 16 Pro and Apple Watch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Trademarks and brands are the property of their respective owners.

