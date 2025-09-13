Break-in attempt in gated Sungai Buloh area sparks concern

REGARDLESS of whether you live in a gated community or a heavily secured residential area, all homeowners must remain vigilant about home security.

A recent incident shared by a resident named Tasha on Threads has raised eyebrows after she recounted an “almost tragic” experience involving a break-in attempt at her home in a new township in Sungai Buloh.

In her post, Tasha revealed that she and her husband initially believed their neighbourhood would be safe, operating under the common assumption that “exclusive area = zero crime.”

However, that perception quickly changed when their home became the target of an intruder.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s a regular house, an apartment, or even a guarded community — if thieves have their eyes on it, they’ll find a way. That’s why, as homeowners, we must always take precautions,” she wrote.

Tasha shared CCTV footage provided by a neighbour, which captured a man wearing a cap attempting to smash a window to gain entry into her home.

Fortunately, the family was alerted by a real-time CCTV notification, and neighbours noticed her toilet window had been left wide open.

In the footage, a neighbour is heard confronting the suspect, shouting, “Are you trying to steal things? Don’t run, I’ll catch you!”

Clearly startled, the man denied the accusation and fled the scene.

A separate clip, believed to be taken from the residential area’s surveillance system, shows the same man climbing over the supposedly secure anti-climb fencing that surrounds the guarded community.

In response, a resident named Redzuan voiced concerns about the quality of the security infrastructure.

“The anti-climb fence is only good for cats or goats. Raise it higher with razor wire fencing — that’s the proper way, like what they have at SEG Cyber. Propose it to the Joint Management Body (JMB) as soon as possible,” he urged.

The incident has reignited conversations among residents about improving physical security measures in high-end residential areas, reminding everyone that no neighbourhood is immune to crime.