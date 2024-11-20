KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 November 2024 - Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad (”Kenanga” or “The Group”) presents its eighth annual Fraud Awareness Week (”FAW”), highlighting its commitment to deterring fraud and advancing a culture of ethical conduct. In line with the United Nations Global Compact’s 10th Principle, these efforts also reflect the Group’s dedication to integrity and ethical conduct in the fight against corruption in all forms.

Held in conjunction with the International FAW of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (”ACFE”), this year’s theme, “Innovate, Integrate, Insulate” calls for a united approach to address the evolving threats of fraud and financial crime in an era of advanced technologies through active industry participation.

Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Panglima Haji Azam bin Baki, Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission remarked, “Kenanga’s FAW stands as a powerful initiative, embodying the proactive stance needed to address the complexities of fraud in today’s landscape. Events like these are invaluable, uniting leaders, regulators, and industry experts to foster dialogue and share best practices, and I commend Kenanga for its strong commitment to raising fraud awareness and setting a model of integrity for the industry.”

“At Kenanga, our commitment to combatting fraud is steadfast, and we hold integrity as central to our work. Fraud is an ongoing challenge that requires strong, forward-looking strategies, and we are dedicated to strengthening these efforts. Through initiatives such as FAW, we promote a culture of ethical standards and proactive measures to build resilience, where protecting our stakeholders and reinforcing trust remain top priorities as we work to set a dependable standard for ethical practices across the industry,“ stated Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad.

The month-long flagship programme featured a variety of activities, including the Opening Ceremony held on-premises at the Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers – marking FAW’s first return to an in-person gathering since the Covid-19 pandemic, where the event welcomed Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Panglima Haji Azam bin Baki, Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, as its guest of honour. Featured activities also included the signature FAW games and educational seminars led by experts in fraud prevention and financial crime.

The 2024 FAW Games showcased a diverse array of interactive quizzes and anti-fraud activities marking another milestone year with an increase in participation with 250 registered teams, up 14% from 219 in the previous year. In addition to Kenanga’s internal teams, the FAW Games welcomed representatives from regulatory bodies, public listed companies, professional associations, and the Group’s vendor network – such as Bursa Malaysia Berhad, the Securities Commission Malaysia, Securities Industry Development Corporation, Kumpulan Wang Simpanan Pekerja, and Petroliam Nasional Berhad. International teams from Singapore, Indonesia, India, South Africa, and Belgium also took part, further underscoring the global significance of anti-fraud efforts and uniting industry players in the shared mission of fostering a resilient and secure financial environment.

“Fraud and corruption are enduring challenges for organisations worldwide, and the importance of initiatives like Kenanga’s FAW cannot be overstated. By prioritising education, fostering vigilance, and advocating for strong ethical standards, Kenanga is actively contributing to a more resilient financial ecosystem. We commend Kenanga’s dedication to combating fraud through both awareness and proactive measures, setting a valuable example for others in the fight against fraud,“ concluded John Gill, President of the ACFE.

As part of this year’s Fraud Awareness Week, the Group also introduced a new video campaign focused on scam awareness. This initiative invites both the public and Kenanga employees to help raise awareness about fraudulent activities through creative content, expanding outreach and encouraging active participation in recognising and combating scams. This addition to FAW continues to underscore Kenanga’s ongoing commitment to fostering a culture of vigilance and ethical conduct in the fight against fraud.