Pos Malaysia Group delivers positive revenue growth in Q3 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: Pos Malaysia Berhad today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, reporting a revenue of RM459 million, marking a 3.6% increase compared to Q2 in the same year.

Despite a loss before tax of RM40.4 million, the company has shown a significant 21.1%

improvement from Q2 2024, driven by robust performances in both the postal and aviation

segments.

The positive momentum in the postal segment has been fuelled by improved parcel volumes, bolstered by market share gains and a dedicated focus on cost management and network

optimisation.

This segment remains committed to its transformation agenda and revenue diversification, including the development of asset-lite international product offerings.

Pos Aviation anticipates continued year-on-year uplift growth, driven by increased flight

operations, a surge in demand for in-flight catering, and growth in cargo handling and aviation engineering services. This segment is well-poised to capitalise on the rising travel and logistics demands.

While Pos Logistics faced challenges in Q3 due to unrealised foreign exchange losses, the

segment is actively pursuing new business opportunities and expanding its market share in

the automotive sector, alongside enhancements to its freight forwarding services. Pos

Malaysia Group remains committed to its strategic transformation with ongoing efforts to drive growth, innovation, and diversification across its business segments.

“Whilst still a very challenging environment, we are pleased to see improvements across our key segments, particularly in postal and aviation, as we continue to execute our transformation strategy,” said Charles Brewer, Group CEO of Pos Malaysia. “Our team’s dedication to innovation and operational excellence is positioning us for a stronger future, and despite theenvironment we remain focused of delivering a ‘better tomorrow’.”