KOKU Japanese Restaurant Hosts Exclusive Curated Dinner with Stars of “Duyung Legenda Aurora”

LANGKAWI, MALAYSIA - 4 October 2024 - In a dazzling celebration of culinary and cinematic artistry, KOKU Japanese Restaurant hosted an exclusive curated dinner event last week, bringing together the stars of the much-anticipated film “Duyung Legenda Aurora” – sequel to the hit film “Duyung” from 2008, and a select group of guests. This unique event, held at Langkawi’s premier fine dining Japanese restaurant, was specially planned by KOKU’s owner, Dato’ Sri Shaheen Shah, to celebrate the start of filming.

The evening was a perfect blend of gourmet delights and cinematic charm, augmented by mermaid magic and the taste of the sea. Guests were treated to a specially curated “Duyung Legenda Aurora” menu, featuring Salmon Belly Carpaccio, Zuwaikani Chawan Mushi, and Aki Shake Teriyaki with Kinoko amongst others. The event underscored KOKU’s commitment to offering an unparalleled dining experience, seamlessly merging traditional Japanese flavours with contemporary culinary techniques.

“We are thrilled to host this exclusive dinner in honour of ‘Duyung Legenda Aurora’,“ said Dato’ Sri Shaheen Shah. “This event is a celebration of creativity and passion, both in the kitchen and on the screen. It is a privilege to bring together such talented individuals and offer our guests a taste of what makes KOKU truly special. KOKU is in The RIYAZ Lavanya Langkawi, which serves as a filming location. Other RIYAZ properties include dash Resort Langkawi, dash Beach Club, and the latest restaurant Peria, in Bukit Jelutong.

The stars readily shared their excitement about the film and the unique dining experience. Ana Jobling, who plays Aurora, expressed her delight: “KOKU’s menu is a culinary journey that mirrors the enchanting story of our film. Every dish tonight was a work of art, and it’s been an absolute pleasure to be part of this wonderful evening.”

Saiful Apek, who stars as resort owner Jimmy, added, “Dining at KOKU is an experience like no other. The flavours, the presentation and the ambiance are all top-notch. It’s the perfect setting to celebrate the magic of ‘Duyung Legenda Aurora’.”

The event created a buzz of excitement, setting the stage for what promises to be a captivating film. Also present at the event were cast and key crew members including Ayie Floor 88, Maya Karin, Yasmin Hani, Kumpulan Zero, Aniq Aqil, Aidilia Hilda, Yassin Senario and Dato Prof Ts. Dr A. Razak Mohaideen.

The curated dinner at KOKU not only showcased the restaurant’s culinary prowess but also created a memorable platform for the stars and production team to connect with each other in a convivial social setting. The 110-minute film started shooting from 13 September 2024 and is scheduled to be completed a month later, on 13 October, with more than 70% of the scenes shot on the legendary island of Langkawi.

‘Duyung Legenda Aurora’ is expected to be released nationwide in the third quarter of 2025.

For more information about KOKU Japanese Restaurant and future events, please follow us on Facebook and Instagram @koku.langkawi and YouTube, X and Tiktok @kokulangkawi.