BALIK PULAU: The search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate two local fishermen who went missing after their boat was reported to have drifted in the waters off Kerachut, Kuala Sungai Pinang, here last Monday, was called off today after five days of searching yielded no new findings or clues.

Barat Daya district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said that the five-day operation covered an area of 4,802 nautical miles, or 8,884 square kilometres.

He added that the SAR operation involved a total of 90 officers and personnel from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Penang Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), the Civil Defence Force (APM), and local fishermen.

“Various efforts were made to locate the two men, utilising all available assets and resources from the involved agencies, including the PDRM Air Wing Unit and boats,” he said.

“We were also assisted by fishermen from Kuala Sungai Pinang and Teluk Bahang, but the search yielded no clues. Therefore, we have decided to call off the SAR operation today,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Sungai Pinang Jetty.

The media previously reported that Muhammad Ikmal Hakimi Ismail, 22, and Nor Hasrul Abdullah, 25, went missing after their boat was believed to have drifted in the waters off Kerachut, Kuala Sungai Pinang, last Monday.

Sazalee said that although the SAR operation had been called off, the MMEA would continue search efforts during routine patrols, with the assistance of local fishermen.

He said that the boat the two men were on might have been swept away by the strong current to the north and that the police would request assistance from the authorities in Indonesia and Thailand to help locate the victims.