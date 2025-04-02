KPMG to celebrate “80 Years of Trust” in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 February 2025 - KPMG in Hong Kong is preparing to celebrate its 80th anniversary in 2025, marking eight decades of commitment to the city’s development as a leading business and international financial centre.

From its inception in 1945, led by a small team under C. Bernard Brown and John Hunt, KPMG in Hong Kong has grown to become a pillar of the business establishment and an important contributor to society. A series of events throughout 2025 will bring together clients, alumni, employees, and guests to commemorate KPMG’s “Hong Kong story” and look ahead to the future.

80 Years of Trust

The milestone will be marked under the banner of “80 Years of Trust”, a slogan that has been chosen not merely to look back with nostalgia, but as a reminder of this ongoing responsibility that is placed on our firm.

Honson To, Chairman, KPMG Asia Pacific and KPMG China, says: “KPMG started from modest beginnings in Hong Kong. We are fortunate to have had the opportunity to grow alongside our friends and clients, shaping each other’s journey as well as that of this great city. We look forward to celebrating this important milestone with our stakeholders throughout 2025.”

Ivy Cheung, Senior Partner in Hong Kong SAR, Vice Chairman KPMG China, adds: “Since opening our doors in Hong Kong in 1945, KPMG has evolved significantly. However, our core focus on earning the trust of our clients and from society has remained unchanged throughout our history. It’s therefore important to us that our celebrations will be designed around this theme. Looking ahead, we remain committed to building on our legacy, working alongside our clients, partners, and the community to shape a brighter future for Hong Kong.”