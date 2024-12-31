Laem Chabang International Terminal Co., Ltd. & One Stop Logistics Co., Ltd. achieve the Best Place to Work Certification in Thailand for 2024

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 December 2024 - Laem Chabang International Terminal Co., Ltd. and One Stop Logistics Co., Ltd. have recently been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Thailand for 2024, a testament to their commitment to creating a positive and inclusive work environment. This prestigious recognition highlights their dedication to employee well-being, professional development, and fostering a culture of respect and collaboration.

Best Places to Work is an international HR certification program that provides employers in various countries with the opportunity to learn more about employee engagement and satisfaction, while honoring those who deliver an outstanding work experience and uphold the highest standards of working conditions.

Health and safety in the workplace is a top priority for this organization, reflected in its strong commitment to respecting labor laws and embracing diversity. Employees have rated the company highly on these aspects, affirming that individual differences—such as gender, ethnicity, color, religion, age, disability, origin, or family ties—do not influence how people are treated, highlighting the organization’s inclusive and respectful work environment.

In a statement from Timothy Ngan, Chief Executive Officer, he said “I am truly honored by this achievement as it reflects the anonymous feedback from our valued employees. Every day, we strive to create a workplace where our people feel supported, inspired, and empowered to succeed. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and contributions of each and every member of our team”

Each year, the program partners with many organizations across different industries to help them measure, benchmark, and improve their HR practices. Organizations gain access to tools and expertise to implement effective and sustainable changes.

About the certified companies:

Laem Chabang International Terminal Co., Ltd. (LCIT), a leading terminal operator based at Thailand’s largest port, and One Stop Logistics Co., Ltd. (OSL), a comprehensive logistics provider specializing in freight forwarding, warehousing, and customs clearance, collaborate to deliver seamless, end-to-end supply chain solutions by combining LCIT’s state-of-the-art terminal operations with OSL’s integrated logistics expertise, ensuring efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness for clients worldwide.