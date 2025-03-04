LANDMARK Hosts a One-Night Spectacle of Art, Design & Culinary Innovation

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2025 - Kicking off Hong Kong Arts Month in style, LANDMARK had the privilege of hosting an extraordinary evening that seamlessly blended art, design, and gastronomy, as part of the exclusive We Are Ona x Alexandre de Betak pop-up experience. This one-night-only event, held during the prestigious Art Basel Hong Kong week, was a glittering convergence of the world’s most influential tastemakers, solidifying LANDMARK’s status as the ultimate destination for world-class cultural and culinary experiences.

The evening was a celebration of creativity and collaboration, featuring the visionary artistry of Alexandre de Betak, the culinary mastery of Chef Elena Reygadas, one of the world’s best female chefs, and the innovative curation of Luca Pronzato, sommelier, entrepreneur and founder of We Are Ona. Against the backdrop of Hong Kong’s glittering skyline, guests were immersed in a bespoke environment that showcased 1,500 handcrafted ceramic pieces and a breathtaking 30-meter-long lighting sculpture, evoking the dynamic energy of the city.

A Star-Studded Guest List

Chef Elena Reygadas, celebrated as one of the world’s most influential culinary talents and World’s Best Female Chef in 2023, presented an exquisite 8-course menu that highlighted her signature approach to bold flavors, refined techniques, and a deep respect for seasonality and provenance. Each dish was a masterpiece, perfectly complemented by Luca Pronzato’s expertly curated wine pairings, creating a harmonious symphony of taste and artistry. The event attracted an illustrious gathering of guests from the worlds of art, fashion and gastronomy, including Ms. Lauren Tsai, Mr. Takashi Murakami, Dr. Woo, Mr. Kevin Poon, Ms Jeannie Ng Ka-yan and Ms Steph Hui, to name a few. The evening was a testament to LANDMARK’s commitment to fostering cultural exchange and providing a platform for groundbreaking collaborations.