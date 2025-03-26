Last November was the time for EU beef in Manila, campaign led by Provacuno

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 March 2025 - Within the framework of the “It’s time 4 European Beef” campaign, co-funded by the EU Provacuno, the Agro-food Interprofessional Organization of the Spanish beef industry, under the framework of the European project for the promotion of European beef, “It’s Time for European Beef”, organized a special event in Manila last November 12, 2024. It took place at the Makati Diamond.

This event offered Filipino importers and distributors a unique opportunity to discover and experience the quality of premium European beef.

The event started with a reception at 11:00 AM, followed by a formal welcome by a representative of the Spanish Embassy in the Philippines.

Afterwards, a presentation made by José Ramén Godoy - Provacuno’s internationalization director - to the attendees, showed the exceptional qualities of European beef from Spain, famous for its high level of quality, complying with the European Production Model, ensuring food safety, traceability and avoiding the use of antibiotics and growth promoters.

Attendees enjoyed a cocktail party featuring European beef dishes prepared by Michelin-starred chefs Miguel Ángel de la Cruz and Fernando del Cerro, where they were able to experience the versatility of this beef, its tenderness and delicate flavor.

The “It’s time for European beef” campaign, co-financed by the European Union and led by Provacuno, aims to promote the excellence of European beef in key markets such as the Philippines, Japan and Singapore.

This beef comes from young cattle fed on high quality cereals and oilseeds, resulting in a tender, tasty, safe product that is highly appreciated by consumers around the world.

This exhibition marked the first activity of the “It’s Time for Eueopean Beef” campaign in the Philippines, with many more activities planned for this year 2025, including a trade mission and participation in major food fairs such as WOFEX, to raise awareness among Filipino consumers and businesses of the superior quality of European products.

“It’s time to taste and discover European Beef from Spain”.

Hashtag: #Itstime4EuropeanBeef

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.