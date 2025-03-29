Man’s body found stuck in Ipoh drain

IPOH: The body of an unidentified man was found stuck in a drain at Lebuh Bercham Timur in Pusat Bandar Baru Bercham near here today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said his team received a call at 1.50 pm before dispatching personnel from the Tambun fire and rescue station to the scene.

“A medical personnel at the scene confirmed that the victim had died at the location,” he said in a statement today.

Sabarodzi added that the body was handed over to police for further action and the operation concluded at 2.42 pm.