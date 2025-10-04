LFC to face Yokohama F. Marinos on second leg of pre-season tour in Asia

LIVERPOOL, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2025 - Arne Slot’s men will play Yokohama F. Marinos in the second game of their pre-season tour in Asia this summer.

It will be the first time the Reds have visited Japan for pre-season tour and the game against the J1 League side will played at the 72,000-seater Nissan Stadium, Yokohama, on Wednesday 30 July.

Before visiting Yokohama LFC will clash with Italian giants AC Milan, in the first football match to be played in the newly opened 50,000-seater Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong, on Saturday 26 July, where they will play for The Standard Chartered Trophy.

Kick off times and sales details for both games will follow in due course, but supporters can register their interest in the pre-season tour here. Relevant parties will also be contacted directly by the club.

Arriving in style and comfort, the full squad and backroom staff will be flown to Asia by Japan Airlines, the club’s official airline partner. The club was last in the region in 2023, playing in Singapore, and visited Hong Kong previously in 2017.

While in Asia the club will also take part in a number of key local community projects and cultural activities, as well as a number of fan events with some LFC legends.

