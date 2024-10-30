Light Show Illuminates the Liangma River

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 October 2024 - During the recently launched 2024 Beijing Chaoyang International Light Festival, the Liangma River Cultural and Economic Belt, on the theme of “Following Light, Beautiful Shadows,“ has erected over 50 lighting installations and staged over 10 entertainment and consumption event across three main areas: the Liangma River International Water Front with the sub-theme of “Flowing Light and Color,“ Chaoyang Park with the sub-theme of “A Light Adventure,“ and Junwangfu (Mansion of Commandery Prince Shuncheng) with the sub-theme of “The Art of Light and Shadow of the National Style.” Tourists can access these attractions either on water or on land.

Starting from the Yansha Wharf, an “AI Dancer” gracefully performs on building facades, showcasing a dance projection called “Light Dance of Blossoms,“ created using AI technology. At Liangma Port, the Bogong Lock features a rich display of light and shadow effects, combining naked-eye projection, laser drawing, and mechanical movements with a strong national style. At SOLONA Wharf, the “Magical Night: Music Box” light show combines music with visual art, creating a lively atmosphere that feels like a magical stage.

The Liangma River connects the major shopping districts of Sanlitun, Yansha, and SOLONA, and is lined by nearly 10,000 high-rated shops including five-star hotels, Michelin restaurants, cafes, tea houses, bookstores, and theaters. This integration of leisure and culture highlights the unique characteristics of a riverside zone with interconnected commercial areas, making it Beijing’s only waterfront economic belt that gathers cultural, commercial, and tourism factors.

As a “golden business card” for Beijing’s cultural and tourism industries, the Liangma River Cultural and Economic Belt is highly favored by residents and domestic and international visitors alike. In the future, Chaoyang will upgrade this economic belt, introducing emerging industries and digital art activities, and creating avant-garde cultural spaces and popular destinations for cultural, commercial, tourism and sports consumption that appeal to youths and lure more international tourists to enjoy the beautiful night scenery by boat.