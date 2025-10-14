Linklogis International Rebrands as Unloq to Accelerate Global Growth

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 October 2025 - On October 13, 2025, Linklogis International, the global arm of Linklogis Group, announced that it has rebranded as Unloq, marking a significant step in the company’s mission to expand internationally, unlock growth opportunities for businesses worldwide, and support companies expanding into global markets.

In the first half of 2025, Linklogis International expanded its global footprint by establishing new legal entities in the United Kingdom and the United States to support its plans for global infrastructure and operations. These investments build on Unloq’s mission to provide buyers and suppliers worldwide with greater access to liquidity, improved cash flow, and reduced transaction friction.

“The launch of Unloq represents more than just a new name; it is a reflection of our vision to remove financial barriers in international trade and help businesses achieve their full potential. As more companies look to expand globally, Unloq is here to unlock the financing solutions that will enable them to compete, grow, and thrive on the world stage,“ said Charles Song, Chairman and CEO of Linklogis Group.

Unloq is also driving innovation through a diversified product portfolio:

Digital Asset and Stablecoin Solutions: Harnessing the potential of digital assets and compliant stablecoins, Unloq is working to make cross-border trade more efficient, transparent, and cost-effective by enabling faster settlement and greater trust in global transactions.

Artificial Intelligence Applications: AI is being applied across supply chain finance scenarios to free up manpower through automation, save costs through process optimization, and generate value through intelligent decision-making.

Cross-border Cloud: With integrations into platforms such as Amazon, Shopee, and Infor, Unloq is enabling SMEs to access seamless digital financing while building full-chain solutions to help Chinese companies expand overseas.

Scenario-based Financing: New purchase order financing and receivables-backed solutions provide flexible options for industries including infrastructure, renewable energy, and manufacturing.

Sustainable Finance: More than RMB 29 billion in green and sustainable supply chain assets were financed in the first half of 2025, supporting renewable energy, environmental protection, and rural revitalization.

