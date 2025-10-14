Indonesian couple pleads guilty to abusing 3-year-old boy to death

IPOH: An Indonesian couple pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here to abusing a three-year-old boy under their care, which led to his death last month.

Siswadi, 35, and Nurhayati, 34, committed the offence at Kampung Sadang Blanja Kiri, Parit, in the Perak Tengah district, at about 10 am on Sept 22.

The charge falls under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum penalty of a RM50,000 fine or up to 20 years imprisonment, or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor S. Vitthiyeswary appeared for the prosecution, while both accused from Medan were unrepresented.

Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad ordered that the Indonesian Embassy be informed that two of its nationals had been charged in court.

The court fixed Nov 17 for the presentation of facts and sentencing. – Bernama