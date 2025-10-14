Two Form One students killed in motorcycle accident in Jertih

JERTIH: Two Form One students were killed when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car on Jalan Bukit Keluang here on Tuesday morning.

Besut district police chief Supt Azamuddin Ahmad @ Abu said police received information about the incident involving the two 13-year-olds at 7.30 am.

He said the accident occurred when a Nissan Serena driven by a woman lecturer from Sultan Mizan Teacher Education Institute collided with the victims’ Yamaha Y16ZR motorcycle.

“The incident is believed to have occurred when a Nissan Serena from Taman Persiaran Limbongan was exiting the junction to turn right and a motorcycle ridden by the students was coming from the direction of Bukit Keluang towards the school,“ he said in a statement.

Both victims died at the scene from severe head and body injuries.

Azamuddin said the bodies were taken to Besut Hospital Forensic Unit for post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. – Bernama