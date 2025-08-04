Little Stars Academy Unveils Modern Upgrades for a Better Learning Environment

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2025 - Little Stars Academy, a leading student care centre in Singapore, is excited to announce the completion of its latest renovations, designed to create a more welcoming and comfortable space for children to learn and grow. These upgrades reflect the academy’s commitment to providing a holistic, home-like environment that enhances the educational experience.

The recent improvements include brand-new flooring throughout the entire centre, including the classrooms, reception area, pantry, and toilets. Additionally, the centre has undertaken retrofitting works for the toilet facilities to ensure a more child-friendly and hygienic space. To enhance comfort, new air-conditioning units have been installed in several classrooms, creating a more conducive learning atmosphere. The entire centre has also been repainted, giving the academy a fresh and inviting new look.

These renovations were inspired by the academy’s mission to make children feel at ease, as if they were at home. By modernising the space, Little Stars Academy aims to boost student comfort, enhance their learning experience, and attract more families to join its nurturing community. These improvements are expected to delight both the children and their parents, making the centre an even more welcoming place for learning and growth.

Little Stars Academy is dedicated to providing a nurturing and enriching environment for young learners. With a strong focus on holistic development, the centre offers engaging programmes that support academic growth, creativity, and social skills. Through its well-structured curriculum and enrichment classes, Little Stars Academy strives to create a positive and stimulating learning experience for every child.

Looking ahead, Little Stars Academy is gearing up for an exciting lineup of activities during the upcoming June holidays. This holiday programme will include field trips, workshops, and outdoor play sessions, offering children enriching experiences beyond the classroom. With a strong focus on both academic and personal growth, Little Stars Academy continues to deliver quality education and engaging activities for young learners. Parents eager to be a part of Little Star Academy’s vibrant learning community can enrol for the year 2026 starting in July 2025.

For more information, please visit https://www.littlestarsacademy.edu.sg/.

